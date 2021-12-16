By Fortune Eromosele

Glory House International Christian Centre, weekend, deemed it fit to provide solace to widows and orphans living within their neighbourhood with food stuffs , clothes, gift items and a Christmas party in Lugbe-Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, Senior Pastor of the Glory House Church, Apostle Deji Adekoya, noted that the philanthropic act follows a divine instruction from God through his Word, encouraging other believers in the faith to follow suite.

He said, “We are into this because of what the scripture has instructed us to do. In the book of 1 Timothy 5:7, the bible urged us to honour the widows and indeed the Lord has helped us over the years to be able to do this because its a strong vision for us where we are able to ensure that no widow goes home especially during Christmas hungry or not having anything to wear.

“It is what the Lord has laid in our hearts to reach out to them with food, clothing, so that they also can celebrate Christmas just as every other person is doing so.

“To God be the glory, when God gives a vision he makes room for the provision also. But I need to really thank God for all our partners and friends, who are supporting us in this vision of helping the less privileged.”

Speaking in the same vein, Senior Pastor, Abiodun Adekoya, aligned herself with the fact that every believer is expected expected obey God’s word by reaching out the needy and less privileged.

She said, “The real reason why we are doing this is because it’s a commandment from the bible, that we should remember the widows and orphans. For us at Glory House Int’l Christian Centre, we said there’s no better time to take advantage of the season and give to the less privileged.

“We cannot solve all, we are just contributing our own quota, we want to give them a reason to smile because there is too much hardship. This has been going on over a couple of years and it keeps getting better.

“My message to well meaning Nigerians is that in all our endeavours let’s try and remember the poor and less privileged among us. We are speaking to people who have better opportunities to come on board.”

Fielding questions from journalists, Racheal Hassani, an invitee for the Christmas party, gave her appreciation to God and appreciated the leadership of the church for the humanitarian work.