The Chinese Community in Nigeria in collaboration of all Chinese companies in Lagos, has supported low income earners and physical challenged Nigerians with cash and various gifts ahead of the Christmas celebration to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event tagged, Sharing love without Borders, is aimed at supporting 50 families from all walks of life with N100,000 cash and gift items like 1 kva generators, face masks, lamps, toiletries and food items.

The chairman of the event, Enitan Dolapo-Badru, said: “I decided to come all the way from Abuja to show appreciation for this kind gesture, the Chinese Community are not the only community in Nigeria, there are Koreans, Americans and others, but none of them choose to go this route, except the Chinese that cares about the people around them, thank you for your regular assistant to the people.”

Also, the Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, said: “As we share love without borders, our goal is to reach out to Nigerians who can’t afford to feed themselves this festive period, this is where we live and conduct our businessess, it’s also good we look out for those in needs.

“This has been our regular ways of appreciating the communities and further strengthen the good relationship between the People’s Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Chinese Community listed the names of the organisation that donated towards the programme is as followed: Jinfeng Hotel, The China-Africa Mazu Cultural Exchange Association, Nigerian Express Non-Express Gift, United Pharmaceutical Group, The Nigerian China Business Enterprise Association, Century Industry, Shuangfeng Tire International Company, AS Trading Company, Dabu Mechanical and Electrical Ltd, Tower of Heaven Sky, Seven-star paper factory, Xinyuan Global Import and Export Trading Ltd, Future Star Socks

Folletel Shoes, Hasue industry ltd, Zhu Yinjie, Zheng Yuefeng, Zhou Restaurant, Cai Rui,’

Hunan Aiwei Imp & Exp Trading Co Ltd, Speedaf Express, Foshan Aster Energy Equipment Co Ltd’.

Among the dignitaries at the event were, Hon. Enitan Dolapo-Badru, member of the House of Representatives; Chief Matthew Uwaekwe, coordinator, Nigeria-China Business Council, Chioma Ajunwa, Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist, and a host of other dignitaries from China and Nigeria.