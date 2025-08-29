How NILE 2025 will support Nigeria’s energy – Zhongsheng, Chinese firm

By Dapo Akinrefon

Organisers of the 2025 Nigeria International Lighting Expo, NILE, have expressed optimism that the expo will showcase breakthrough advancements in low-carbon and smart lighting technologies. and lead to development trends of Nigeria’s lighting energy transformation.



Addressing newsmen in Lagos ahead of its exhibition scheduled to take place from September 17-19, 2025, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, the General Manager of the organiser, Lisa Lin explained that the expo’s core theme, ‘Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals,’ aligns precisely with the urgent needs and development trends of Nigeria’s lighting energy transformation.



The expo is organised by Zhongsheng International Business (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd.

In her address, Ms Lin stated that the launch of NILE 2025 marks a major milestone for the lighting industry, serving as a vital platform to showcase breakthrough advancements in low-carbon and smart lighting technologies.

She further highlighted that the expo will contribute substantially to the growth of Nigeria’s lighting industry and enhance its international influence.



The event, she said, is expected to attract nearly 100 high-quality exhibitors, including renowned industry leaders such as C-TORCH, AKT, VELLMAX, OKELI, BLUE CARBON, SHINNINGSTAR, VANGE SOLAR. With a total exhibition area spanning 3,000 square meters, the event anticipates welcoming over 5,000 professional visitors and buyers from neighboring countries.



According to her, the expo will gather premium lighting products and technologies from around the world, covering commercial lighting, decorative lighting, outdoor landscape lighting, smart home lighting, and specialised industrial lighting (including stage entertainment, tunnel transportation, medical applications, and vehicle lighting).



She further stated that the expo will also feature exhibitions on solar-powered lighting, innovative LED technologies, intelligent display systems, and core components. In addition, the event will showcase advanced lighting manufacturing materials and precision testing equipment, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the lighting industry.



“Serving as a catalyst for regional industrial collaboration and innovation, the expo will leverage Nigeria’s pivotal role as a gateway to the African market”, she said.



Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos on Energy, Mr Emmanuel Akintubosun reiterated the government’s strong support for the Nigeria International Lighting Expo, Lagos State is deploying solar street lights in key communities, promoting energy-efficient public lighting, and integrating smart tech for safety and resilience.



In his remarks, Akintubosun said: “The Nigeria International Lighting Exhibition is more than a showcase of technology; it is a platform that reflects the critical role lighting plays in advancing sustainable development. Lighting is foundational to modern economies, it enables education, secures communities, extends commercial activity, and improves quality of life.



“In Lagos State, we recognise the centrality of efficient lighting to our broader energy agenda. Through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, led my the Commissioner, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, we are deploying solar-powered street lighting across key communities, promoting energy-efficient lighting in public facilities, and integrating smart technologies to enhance safety and resilience.



“We understand, however, that government alone cannot achieve this vision. Partnerships with international manufacturers, technology providers, and investors are essential. That is why we view this exhibition as a bridge for collaboration linking innovation with opportunity, and vision with practical solutions.



“As Lagos continues its journey toward reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy for all, we welcome partners who are committed to innovation, efficiency, and impact. Together, we can ensure that our streets are safer, our economy more productive, and our communities brighter both literally and figuratively.”



On his part, the Director of Commercial and Trade Affairs of Chinese Consulate in Lagos, Xu Fan emphasised the pivotal role of the ‌Nigeria International Lighting Expo‌ in promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Nigeria.



Fan noted that Nigerian consumers’ pursuit of high-quality lifestyles is driving demand for lighting products to shift from basic functionality toward to high quality, energy-saving and environmentally friendly, intelligent, and personalized.



The Expo, he explained, serves not only as a display platform but also as a direct bridge connecting Chinese and Nigerian businesses, enabling Nigerian consumers to access products more efficiently.



Xu said: “China is willing to negotiate and sign an economic partnership agreement with Nigeria, implementing zero-tariff treatment for100% of tariff lines. And, through concrete actions, deepen and strengthen the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership, working together to build a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future.”



