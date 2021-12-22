Dubai-based celebrity pilot, Abdulsalam Quadri Opeyemi popularly known as Blinjoe has said he hoped that all persons can travel to many countries without a visa.

The 32-year-old who doubles as a record label Chief Executive Officer said this during an interview with pressmen in Lagos while urging many youngsters to consider a career in the aviation industry.

According to Blinjoe, travelling without a visa is a privilege for a pilot.

“While there are many countries you can enter without visa as a pilot, China is an exception, and they issue a one-year visa.”

He said that there are many reasons why young Nigerians should consider a career in airline piloting.

“Without a joke, becoming a pilot will make you smarter. You will gain knowledge that you never thought you would need to know. You will also become a better planner, a logical decision-maker, and a meteorologist. You will learn good resource management, how to be patient and how to operate safely, with a sense of urgency. You will also learn to do math in your head quickly. After all, when your life depends on it, you learn to do all kinds of things quickly, he said.

He is also added that becoming a pilot is practical and convenient, “One of the best parts about being a pilot is access to personal airplanes. Pilots enjoy the privilege of driving right up to the terminal and walking right onto an airplane. It’s a privilege maintained by a select group of people and it’s really convenient to bypass the mainstream security lines at the airport.

“The convenience factor doesn’t end there, though. It’s also convenient to fly into any airport you want, travel at your own pace, and not have to worry about the extra bag charges. We will stay here all day if I have to mention all the reasons why it is exciting to become a pilot. Getting behind the controls of a huge machine, pushing the throttle forward, and taking off from the runway is fun,” he said.

Responding to the question of why he became an airline pilot, Blinjoe said that the notion of flying over the air and landing in different places fascinated him as a child.

“It was also to gain a new respect for the world around me as well as the flying machine. When you’re flying alone on a dark, moonlit night with only the light of the red and green position lights on either side of you, you’ll feel like you’re the only one in the world. When you’re up so early in the morning that you see the sunrise during takeoff, you’ll be reminded of the earth’s significance, he said.

Blinjoe added that while the ambition to become a pilot doesn’t happen overnight, it requires hard work and perseverance to obtain a private pilot license.