By Adesina Wahab



A lecturer in the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University, LASU, Dr Joel Asaju, has identified some factors militating against students passing examinations in flying colours and has launched a book to assist them.



The 109-paged book is titled “How to pass examinations with ease in higher institutions” and is divided into 15 chapters.



According to Asaju, the factors range from lack of focus, inadequate preparation, distraction, hatred for the teacher handling a particular subject among others.



Speaking during the public presentation of the book at the Conference Hall, SOTL, LASU, he added that having served for many years as Examination Officer in the school, as well as been a Staff Adviser, his interactions with students gave him the knowledge on why students fail some exams.



“In the course of my interactions with students, I got to know a lot of things about why some perform poorly in examinations.

To help dig deeper, I gave a test in class one day and the question was that the students should give 10 reasons why they fail examinations. Over 500 reasons were given and from that list I got about 23 reasons.



“I observed that students who are sound academically were not able to give up to 10 reasons, while those that are average students did not find it difficult to give the 10 reasons. One thing is clear, the book is intended to help students solve the problem of failure in examinations,” he said.



The Chairman of the event, Mr Deji Ebo, said the book was a good work, adding that some of the factors identified could also negatively affect people in achieving success in life.



“For instance, lack of focus, distraction and the circle of friends one keeps can also prevent somebody from recording success in life. So, to me the principles in the book can be applied to daily living too,”” he said.



The Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by a Professor of Physics and former Chaplain, Lagos State University Chapel of Light, Prof. E. O. Somoye, congratulated the author, the School of Transport leadership, staff and students and wished them more successes in teaching, research works and service delivery.



In his goodwill message, the pioneer Dean of the School, Dr. Tajudeen Olukayode Bawa – Allah, chronicled the history of the school and how he met the author as a young graduate. He described him as a ‘wonder boy’.



Prof. S. G Odewumi who was the Dean of the School for a record of five times, thanked the author and his successor – Prof. Charles Asenime for the great works and for sustaining standards at the School.



The Dean, Prof. Charles Asenime thanked God for all the achievements being recorded at the School.



The Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Prof. Bidemi B. Lafiaji – Okuneye who was represented by the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr. Dawodu A. Rasheed, congratulated the author, the School of Transport and the University on the feat.



The immediate past Vice Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, (ACU), Prof. Dapo Asaju, who is the author’s uncle, thanked the Vice Chancellor, members of the management, Dean, School of Transport, staff (Teaching and Non – Teaching), past Deans, author’s wife – Mrs. Folayemi Asaju and children for providing enabling environment for the author to achieve the feat.