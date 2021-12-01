The newly-appointed advisory board members of Financial Services Innovators have pledged to use their resources to support FSI’s drive to make Nigeria a global tech leader.

They disclosed this in a statement,on Wednesday, signed by FSI Executive Director,MrsAituaz Kola-Oladejo.

According to the statement, the new members joined the FSI advisory board with decades of experience from diverse fields, including financial service, management consulting, fintech, payment and settlement system, as well as Information and Communications Technology.

FSI said, “The newly-appointed advisory board members include the representative of Committee of e-Business Industry Heads/Head of Card and Messaging Business at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folasade Femi-Lawal; Co-founder/Chief Executive of Co-Creation Hub, BosunTijani; and Principal, Flourish Ventures, Efayomi Carr.

“Others are Co-founder/Chief Operating Officer, Digital Encode Limited, AdewaleObadare; Co-founder, DomineumBlockchain Solutions, Mohammed Jega; Divisional Head of Business Services and Client Experience/Executive Committee member at Central Securities and Clearing System, OnomeKomolafe; Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Capricorn Digital Limited, Dee Abudu; and Co-founder, LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited, WoleOdetayo.”

Femi-Lawal has spent over 25 years as a digital transformation senior executive with broad-spectrum multinational experience spanning financial services, management consulting, telecommunications and business advisory services.

She said, “I believe the relationships and partnership I have built over the years will be deployed to support FSI aspirations.”

The rapid disruption in the industry and the need to effectively collaborate with industry stakeholders in the formulation and implementation of business policies and regulation has further necessitated the need for a stronger collaboration with FSI to promotedigitisation in line with global best practices to ensure that balanced policies and effective risk management are established, she added.

Similarly, Komolafe said with over two decades’ experience as a member of various teams involved in the payment, settlement and fintech space, she would be focused on building and supporting innovation in respect of payments/settlements in the capital market.

“The board and stakeholders of FSI are particularly equipped based on their experience, drive and vision.I have no doubt that FSI would achieve its mandate,” she said.

A shared infrastructure for the financial services industry to foster innovation and support startups, FSI is passionate about driving innovation in the financial services industry and in providing financial and economic development services, l Kola-Oladejo, stated.

“These newly-appointed members will bring their wealth of expertise to bear o[A2] n the advisory board to help build, support and grow a collaborative and innovative ecosystem of players in the financial services space,” she added.

Tijani, an innovation expert, holds a master’s degree in Information Systems and Management. He is concluding his doctoral degree programme in Innovation Systems, while Carr holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Obadare is a cyber-security expert with a portfolio of awards, and Jega has over 18 years’ experience in projects.

Komolafe, who holds an MBA, brings to bear the professional experience she garnered from leadership and service delivery in various organisations.

Abudu’s experience includes over 15 years in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance in the United Kingdom, United States and African capital markets.

Odetayo is passionate about birthing social change in Africa through Information Technology, innovation, research and entrepreneurship.