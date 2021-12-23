Another Nollywood actor, filmmaker and the chairman of Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN), Sam Obiago is dead.

This was disclosed by some of his colleagues who took to social media to express their shock.

According to one of the colleagues, “He has been ill for a while now. So yesterday he started feeling very illl and he was rushed to the hospital at midnight. He gave up in the early hours of today.”

Sam Obiago is a Nigerian born Nollywood actor, film maker, TV personality and movie producer who has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies.

Sam Obiago has featured in the following Nollywood movies, Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, Combined Forces, Altar Of Love, Wishes, Ancient Love, Drunk Princess, The Missing Blood, Obed And Ruth, The Visitor, Osinachi, One Night Stand, Throne Of Fire, Ancient Key, Wicked Tradition, Tortured Heart, Royal Wreck, The King’s Decision, Blood Brothers, The Orbit, Strength Of Womanhood, Battle Of Kings, Royal Headache, Another Life, Game Of War, Jacob’s House, My Decision, Village Runs, Magic Dragon, The Love of Father and Daughter, A Poison to the Heart and Grievous Oath, among others.