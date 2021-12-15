By Comrade Peter Esele

I have watched with deep consternation how some of us have criticized the federal government approach to the tit for tat: aviation brouhaha between both countries. I may not agree with how they handle domestic issues, but on this and other foreign matters, I stand by the Green- white- Green colors of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The Emiratis has 21 weekly slots for their airline making over 100 million naira daily, while Nigerian carrier – Airpeace has requested 3 weekly slots, only one was approved with contempt.

The Emiratis Airline makes over $100 million annually from flight tickets alone, while its ZERO for Nigerians’

The city of Dubai is one of our favorite destinations to visit all year round. The amount of money spent by Nigerians on accommodation, sightseeing, and investment is staggering, and therefore, Nigerian and its citizens deserve respect.

There isn’t any serious investment in Nigeria by the UAE government and its people to warrant our panic. They can shut their airspace for eternity. They need our money and our hardworking, dynamic, and adventurous citizens.

This is a wake-up call on the government to economically weaponize Nigerians. The financially empowered citizens are more powerful than any ammunition put together in any country’s foreign policy.

I must commend the Aviation Minister for his handling of this issue. It is in our National interest that Airpeace grows and becomes a big player in the global aviation space.

I am happy to hear that the Emiratis have officially written offering more slots to Airpeace than earlier requested. The stumbling block is the channel of communication.

There isn’t any official document making rounds in social media that there is a directive to stop all Nigerians flying into Dubai irrespective of the airline. Therefore, I will keep my peace.

l will appeal we get behind our government over any challenging policy by any foreign country. There will be pains and inconveniences, we shall overcome it with strategy and intelligent approach by those in power.

The UAE needs us more than we need them. Therefore, both countries must respect the BASA agreement for a better and seamless relationship.

God bless Nigeria and UAE too.

Esele, a former President of Trade Union Congress, TUC, writes from Lagos.