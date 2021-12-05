National Director of Women Affairs of Maintain Peace Movement,MPM, Senator Akon Eyakenyi wants people to travel out of Akwa Ibom State and see the state of affairs in other places to adequately appreciate the efforts of the Udom Emmanuel led government.

She also says that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s gender friendly disposition and women oriented programmes, account for women’s overwhelming support to his administration.

Senator Eyakenyi, who represents Akwa Ibom South in the Senate, spoke over the weekend during a sensitization visit to Uyo Senatorial District, at the Women Development centre, IBB way, Uyo

She appreciated the women of Uyo Senatorial district for their steadfastness with the Udom Emmanuel led adminstration and the PDP, saying the gender friendly disposition of the Governor is worth commending.

READ ALSO:Police confirm 8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car dead in Lagos

She equally showered encomiums on the State’s First Lady, Dr. Martha Emmanuel for always pressing the right button in favour of the Women.

“Governor Emmanuel is gender friendly. Also, we have a woman who cares about our women, our sisters. God who loves Akwa Ibom gave us a Governor for a time like this.

“If you travel out, you’ll know how it is in other states.

“Outsiders are hailing our Governor for quality of road infrastructure and industries we have in Akwa Ibom”

“Ibom air is one of the legacies the Governor has left for us and this is one Investment that has earned us accolades.

“We need someone that would be ready to continue with the peace that we have in Akwa Ibom State. He has started the process, and the process has led to what we call, MPM”, she added.

On their parts, leaders of the Maintain Peace Movememt, MPM Women wing drawn from all wards, local government chapters in Uyo Senatorial district, re-echoed their unflinching support to the vision and mission statement of the Maintain Peace Movement.

They described MPM as a potent grassroot mobilization movement for the sustenance of peace, and gains recorded by the Udom Emmanuel led adminstration.

The women leaders including, Mrs. Inemesit Uwah, who is the wife of the National Secretary of MPM, Prince Enobong Uwah, wife of the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mrs. Itohowo Aniekan Bassey, State Woman Leader of the PDP, Mrs. Mmeme Akpabio, Chairperson of Ibesikpo Asutan local government Council, Mrs. Akon Michael and Mrs. Inibehe Essien among others, described women of the district as Peace Ambassadors, resolute in their commitments to the ideal of the movement.

They pledged to mobilize the various wards, villages and local government areas in the senatorial district with a view of ensuring that those at the grassroots align with the mission objective of the movement.

The women were full of appreciation to Governor Emmanuel and Wife, Dr. Mrs. Martha Emmanuel for being gender friendly, and vowed to continue to reciprocate their kind gestures.

On her part, the National Director of Special Services of MPM, Dr. Glory Edet, who is also the Dean of Commissioners and Commissioner for Agriculture, reminded the women that Power belongs to God, and cautioned them to be wary of Politicians who administer fetish oath (mbiam) to garner support.

She sued for unity and team work approach in order to achieve the set goals and objective of MPM.

Dr. Edet enjoined the Women to disregard rumours being peddled on the matter of succession and support Governor Emmanuel’s Completion Agenda.

“Remain resolute in your support for the PDP and MPM. Our prayer should be that who ever would emerge Governor in 2023 should continue with the development Programmes of Governor Emmanuel”.

“Don’t swear to any oath and don’t for any reason accept any enticement to swear or participate in oath taking, so you don’t destroy your life that of your children and husband”

The sensitization tour began, Thursday with a visit to Eket and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts.