.

…Matter still in court, can’t speak – Assembly

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The plot to sack the Deputy Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Chyna Iwuayanwu, on Sunday gathered momentum.

Vanguard gathered from some officials in the state House of Assembly Friday night after the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, concluded the presentation of his 2022 budget.

Their reason was that the Deputy speaker should be asked to step down until the alleged involvement in a fraud to the tune of N75 million property development is cleared, a matter which has led to the report of warrant of arrest issued on Iwuayanwu, by Justice Charles Agbaza, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Jabi, Abuja.

According to a source close to the angry lawmakers, pushing for Iwuayanwu’s removal added: “They lawmakers are no longer happy. They said if it was another person Chyna Iwuayanwu, would have been the first person to demand the removal of the person linked to a fraud case. We want him to show by example.

“However, the lawful thing to do now is that the deputy speaker should step down and after the case, If found not guilty he will return as the deputy speaker of the House. We will vote him back that is what we will assure him.

“Failure to do that his alleged involvement in the fraud case will continue to bring disrepute to the leadership and entire members of the state House of Assembly.”

Efforts by Vanguard to get a reaction from the leadership of Imo state House of Assembly was not completely fruitless as some who pleaded not to mention their names, said that the leadership of the state House of Assembly can’t speak because the matter is still in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria