.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has named the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, as the ‘2021 Best Performing Minister.’

The recognition came barely one week after NewTelegraph newspaper honoured him as the ‘Most Innovative Personality of the Year 2021’.

The youths said the minister emerged as winner of their award in recognition of his efforts in championing government’s investment in the youth and the informal sector transparently.

They noted that Dare had also achieved so much in fast tracking sports development in the country within two years of his assumption of office.

The youths gave him the award at the National Youth Summit, held in Abuja on Thursday, which featured the launching of the book: ‘It’s Youth O’clock in Nigeria’.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Minister described the award as a call to greater service and dedicated it to all Nigerian youths.

“This award of ‘Best Performing Minister in Nigeria’ is a call to greater service for me in the pursuit of excellence for the Nigerian Youth. It is a call for more hard work.

“This award is also not a personal award, I refuse to see it as such. It is dedicated to all the youth and to all those who have worked tirelessly, oftentimes behind the scene, with me in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. It is a long list. From the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, the directors, the field workers, the secretaries, cleaners, security officers, everyone.

“I am more inspired now than ever before to be totally committed to the Federal Government and the mandate of this Ministry in drawing up policies, initiatives, programmes and projects that will uplift the Nigerian youth.”

Vanguard News Nigeria