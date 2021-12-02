.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has urged religious leaders of the need to shift more attention to the course of moral revival among the youths in particular if the nation must attain peace and security necessary for development.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Hamzat, gave the charge at the 2021 Inter-Faith Parley, organized by the state Ministry of Home Affairs, on Thursday, held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Governor, stated that it is pertinent to ensure that the youths are not misled into towing the wrong path, adding that parents should pay close attention to the morality of their children and wards.

Sanwo-Olu stated that “the erosion of moral values in our society today has become a source of concern to everyone and government across all levels.”

While commending the religious leaders for their continuous support, the governor urged them to continue to preach love and peace among people and also to develop a tolerance for others irrespective of their differences.

Sanwo-Olu, however, reassured the clergies of his administration’s commitment to responsive and responsible governance that will continuously create an enabling environment for peaceful co-existence amongst various religious followers and worship centres.

Commenting on the tribunal’s report on the ‘EndSars’, he urged Nigerians to familiarize themselves with the government’s white papers on the report.

He added that rather than peddling falsehood, comments should be made on the basis of the right information.

“There is the need for us to come up with the guidelines of our success in this area so as to serve as a map for other states and Nigeria as a whole. The issue of ethnic mistrust must be eradicated in our country Nigeria,” the governor strongly stated.

Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, also, urged the religious leaders to use their weekly sermon to promote unity, peace and love for a peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

He stressed that issues of state importance should be accorded priorities in the teachings that they reel out daily, adding that “our weekly sermons on unity, peace and love must resonate a weekly basis while obedience to rule of law and commitment to our Lagos project must remain sacrosanct.”

Elegushi also admonished the religious leader to have a more robust relationship that must be consolidated on the gains of collectiveness.

He maintained that Sanwo-Olu’s administration expected the religious leaders to continue to close ranks and check the excesses of exuberant preachers who find it convenient to create discord among the people.

The essence of our gathering is to ensure that, our religious bodies will be more organised and decisions taken by the government will be cascaded from one community to the other particularly in our Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

”This is because we have discovered that information and decisions from the government are barely heard on pulpits, we, therefore, believe that this partnership will enrich and assist governments in the state at all levels,” Elegushi said.

Earlier in his presentation, the National Director, Fishermen Maximum Output Ministries/ National Director, Education, Dialogue & Value System Initiatives, Rev. Dr Kehinde Babarinde, stated that religious leaders must be the guide and critic of the state and not its tools

Babarinde urged clergies to synergize with both Non-Governmental Organisations and state governments to look for a way of rehabilitating the miscreants in Lagos and work out plans for the restoration of the state’s value system.

