Sly Foundation

A non-governmental organisation, Sly Foundation, has visited two private hospitals in Warri, Delta State, to clear the medical bills of indigent patients.

Running into over a million naira, the medical bills were graciously sorted by the foundation, in what can be likened as a show of kindness.

The visit, which took place on Monday, November 8, witnessed members of staff of the two hospitals — Medicare Hospital and Good Health Clinic — waiting to receive the humanitarian team from the foundation.

Speaking with our correspondent, the founder of Sly Foundation, Sylvester Omobor, explained the rationale behind the gesture.

“As a foundation, we came to terms with the fact that when some people fall ill, they are then faced with the challenge of having to clear their bills, especially when it is a private hospital.

“We are of the opinion that everyone, especially the indigent, deserve access to good healthcare which should not cost an arm and a leg, if they are meant to pay at all.

“This is the more reason we decided to visit these hospitals to clear the hospital bills of these patients. I can’t say how much we have spent but from the top of my head, I can estimate it has run into millions,” he said.

Reacting, the hospitals thanked the foundation for the donation, describing it as an “uncommon show of love.”

Recall that foundation has been in the news for its constant humanitarian gestures. In recent times, it has donated books and other educational materials to the people of his community in Delta State. It has also continued to donate food items to the less-privileged of the community.