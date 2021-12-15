.

By Cynthia Alo

AS Nigerians wait for Presidential assent to the revised electoral bill, young Political aspirants in the south West of Nigeria has been charged to cease this period to mount civil pressure for the bill to see the light of the day.

At the Convergence 3.0 (a preparation Program for aspiring Political leaders) in Lagos, the experts across disciplines tasked aspirants to explore technology and bring in Innovations as they go about politicking, saying that the new electoral bill Will be addressed most malpractices in Nigeria’s political space.

They also beckoned on the Prospective political leaders to imbibe the standard and core values of Politics and governance and ensure that they leave no stone unturned to restore the confidence of citizens towards the government.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa & Convener, Not- too- Young to Run Movement, Samson Itodo, described the program as a step to rescue the decaying country from the crop of Politicians who are mentally bankrupt and hand over the young vibrant, adept and forward-thinking minds- capable to deliver democracy dividends.

He said: “We are excited you stood up to be counted to represent your people and provide the excellent leadership that Nigeria deserves. We want you to show yourself approved,” he admonished.

Also speaking, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said that the goal of the two bodies is to see the emergence of young men and women and young persons with disabilities in 2023 after the elections.

“Everything rise and fall on leadership, if we get leadership right, 90 per cent of our problems of problems are solved. Having received this training, we want youths f to win across the board in the forthcoming general elections.

“At Yiaga Africa, our goal is to support the value of party development by promoting inclusive quality leadership and building an electoral process that promotes credibility and ensures that votes count and by that, we have the right set of individuals to contest and win elections.

“To influence and inform change- we must engage the process and push for the right policies and the right individuals to take over leadership. Our commitment remains to support young people and persons living with disabilities (PLWD) to contest and win elections.

Mbamalu said she looks forward to seeing more women running, urged Nigerians to support the bill for an additional seat for women as currently, there are less than five per cent women in government, noting, “It’s a shame for Nigeria. We need to support legislative actions to create spaces for women to win elections,” she said.

In a remark, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, said young political youths needed a spiritual centre to succeed in politics.

Also speaking, Seyi Adisa, a lawmaker from the Oyo State House of Assembly, said the public believed that politics in Nigeria lacks integrity but it could be bridged with the values one tends to represent: “I believe young people should bring innovation, they should leverage on technology. If you have capacity without character, that is when you will begin to behave the way the people you have condemned over the years have behaved. The value should keep you on the right path,” he affirmed.

He called on the young aspirants to close the gap of trust with the people and make sure that they make use of their competitive environment.

