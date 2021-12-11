The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives foiled bandits attack in Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Jalige said, “in the early hours of Dec. 11, at about 0105 hrs, the Kaduna Police Command, through Divisional Police Officer at Sabon Tasha Division, acted on a distress call received from a good Samaritan to the fact that some suspected bandits numbering about 30, were in the area.

According to him, the 30 bandits, with some in military gears and bearing dangerous weapons, were making ferocious effort to break into a residential area in an attempt to commit heinous crime.

“On receiving the distress call, operatives were immediately mobilized with the support of other security agents to the scene with a view to thwarting the intention of the bandits.

“The criminals, on sensing the presence of security agents, started shooting indiscriminately.

However, the operatives did not hesitate in returning fire and succeeded in foiling the attempt.

The criminals, frustrated by the Police and other security agents, set the residence on fire and fled.

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits operated simultaneously with another gang at oil village in the same Sabo Location where they kidnapped a woman and her four children to an unknown destination,” he said.

He explained that investigation into the two incidents has since commenced while effort is ongoing to facilitate safe rescue of the abducted victims.

The Command is deeply saddened by the setback but is doing everything possible to restore normalcy within the public space in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali.

Jalije urged citizens to promptly report suspicious situations and incidences as that will elicit a quick and positive response from the Command. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria