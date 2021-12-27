Senate chickens out of overriding Buhari's veto on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has vowed that the Petroleum Equalization Fund, PEF, now  Nigeria  Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NPRA, must account for the  interest that accrued to N34 billion placed in the fixed deposit.

The Senator Matthew Urhoghide(PDP, Edo South) led Senate Committee on Public Accounts accused the agency of not remitting fully the interest accrued from N34 billion in fixed deposit account.

Addressing newsmen on the matter, Senator Urhoghide, who noted that the agency must present evidence of remitting N182 million accrued from the N34 billion placed in fixed deposit, said  that whether the agency changes name or not, the agency must appear before the committee to account for interest accrued to N34 billion in the fixed deposit account.

According to him, PEF must account for the outstanding of N100 million that is remaining in the interest accrued to N34 billion placed in a fixed deposit account or else the committee would sustain the position of Auditor General’s of the Federation against the agency.

READ ALSO: PEF must account for interest on N34bn in fixed deposit – Senate

But, the agency claimed it had remitted the interest to the Federation Account in a letter to the committee.

The query read, “At  the  Petroleum  Equalization  Fund  (Management)  Board,  it  was  revealed  that  in 2015,  the  board  placed  the  sum  of  N34,003,057,534.22 in  fixed deposit  accounts  in  various  banks,  which  yielded  interest  in  the  sum  of  N182,400,810.74.

“However,  the  board  remitted  only N82,263,824.31 to  the  Consolidated  Revenue  Fund, leaving  a  balance  of  N100,136,986.43 unaccounted for.

“This  act  is  a  contravention  of  the  provision  of  Financial  Regulation  222,  which stipulates  that  “Interest  earned  on  bank  accounts  must  be  properly  classified  to  the appropriate  revenue head  of  Accounts and paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“The  Executive  Secretary  should  remit  the  outstanding  interest  yield  of N100,136,986.43  immediately  to  the  Consolidated  Revenue  Fund  and  furnish  evidence of  remittance  for  my  verification. 

“Failure  to  comply  should  attract  appropriate  sanctions in  line  with  Financial  Regulation  3112  which  stipulates  that  “where  an  officer  fails  to  give satisfactory  reply  to  an  audit  query  within  seven days  for  his  failure  to  account  for government  revenue,  such  officer  shall  be  surcharged  for  the  full  amount  involved  and such  officer  handed  over  to  either  the  Economic  and  Financial  Crimes  Commission, EFCC  or  Independent  Corrupt  Practices  Commission, ICPC.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.