Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not just a newsmaker, he has become the news himself. Good news at that.

So as billions of his followers and admirers around the world celebrate his birthday today, the reports of the Man of God, his ministry, and global impact dominate the news.

From taking the gospel to the millions unreached across the world, feeding the hungry, lifting the poor out of poverty in their millions, and fighting to preserve the body of Christ from attacks by end-time forces, the world will have enough to read about him December 7.