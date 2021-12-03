.

THE Presidential Steering Committee in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has approved the administration of booster doses for persons that have completed 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson.

A statement, Friday night by Mohammad Ohitoto, Head, Public Relations Unit of

National Primary Health Care Development Agency, quoted the agency’s Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, as explaining the eligibility criteria for taking the booster dose.

Those qualified, according to him are”Any person 18 years and above;

Time interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech; Time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination site for their booster doses as from the 10th of December, 2021 across all states of the federation,” the statement read

According to Dr. Faisal Shuaib, a “COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

“The list of the vaccination sites is available on the NPHCDA website: www.nphcda.gov.ng” it further read.

