Ondo records 12 cases of Mpox, begins vaccination 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Twelve cases of mpox have been discovered in eight council area of Ondo state by the Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (OSPHDA).

Director of Disease Control of OSPHDA, Dr Victor Adefesoye, said this at the stakeholders’ meeting on mpox vaccination, held in Akure, the state capital.

Adefesoye said that the disease, which was formerly known to be transmitted by monkeys, had been discovered to be transmitted by various animals.

He described the disease as contagious, hence the need to contain its spread through vaccination in the state.

While saying that the vaccination will commence on Aug. 11, end on Aug. 21, he said that it will be given to a targeted set of people who are above 18 years old and above.

“The essence of this meeting is to help us inform people in your communities, religious groups, and organisations to take this vaccine.

“The disease is with us in Ondo State, particularly in these local government areas: Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Owo, Akure South, Akure North, Ondo East, and Odigbo.

“This vaccination process is different from previous vaccinations because we know the targeted people and we have contacted them.

“They already have the disease, and we will also vaccinate their close relatives, contacts, and health workers who have handled them.

“We anticipate that, though we have contacted them, some may still feel reluctant to take it. We encourage you as stakeholders to encourage them and be vaccinated.

The director added that the targeted people would be given two doses of the injectable vaccine at different intervals.

He, therefore, enjoined the people of the state to imbibe the culture of personal and environmental sanitation for a good and healthy society.

Also speaking, the state Immunisation Officer, Mrs Florence Fadiji, said that the disease could be transmitted through contact with infected animals, infected persons, and infected things.

Fadiji added that the disease’s symptoms include: body sores, rashes, fever, headache, and body weakness.

According to her the vaccination might have little or no reaction and that the vaccination’s reaction could not be compared to the burden and effects of the disease.

The Permanent Secretary of OSPHDA, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, said that the stakeholders were the voice of the people of the state, hence the need to convince the targeted people to take the vaccine.

Akanbiemu said the vaccination should not be taken lightly, but appreciated by all and sundry for the betterment of the state.