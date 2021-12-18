By Steve Oko

Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Samuel Kalu Uche, has told politicians particularly South East political leaders that the vacuum created by the demise of the late Premier of the Old Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, is yet to be filled.

The Prelate who made the assertion while preaching at the funeral service for Okpara’s late wife, Lady Adanma Okpara, regretted that the present crop of political leaders are not in the mold of past patriots like Okpara and his contemporaries.

He therfore, challenged Nigerian politicians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness in leadership like Okpara did as Premier.

The cleric noted that Okpara would not have achieved the much he did if his wife, did not stand by him, describing her as “a lady of inestimable value.”

Speaking at the event, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State described Lady Okpara as ” a virtuous woman who led the women of Eastern Region to the pathway of politics”.

He condoled with the family, urging them to imbibe that spirit of service to humanity which their parents transmitted were known for.

In a tribute, Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central extolled the leadership qualities of the late Premier and his wife.

The former governor said they provided quality leadership and good governance to the people of the defunct Eastern Region.

Aged 99, Lady Adanma Okpara is survived by six children among who is Chief Uzodinma Okpara, former Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

She was buried at Okpara museolum beside her husband’s tomb in Umuegwu Okpuala, Ohuhu Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Meanwhile, her funeral was attended by people from different parts of country including delegates of embassies of many countries in Nigeria.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah; and former governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo.

The Chief mourner, Chief Uzodinma described her mother as a role model and strong believer in God who spent all her life in the service of God and humanity.

He thanked all those who made out time to identify with the family at their moment of grief.

