My father would ‘ve been Africa’s wealthiest man if… – Michael Okpara’s son

By Steve Oko

Chief Uzodinma Okpara, son of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, has revealed that his father once told him he could have become the richest man in Africa if accumulating wealth had been his goal during his time in office.

Speaking at the second Michael Okpara Memorial Lecture held at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Uzodinma recalled how his father prioritized public service and economic development over personal enrichment, despite presiding over what was then the fastest-growing economy in the world.

“My father told me I should not be ashamed if he didn’t leave me wealth. If personal gain had been his focus, he could have been the richest man in Africa,” Uzodinma said.

He lamented the abandonment of his father’s values by many contemporary leaders, urging those in public office to focus on creating wealth, promoting agriculture, and improving the welfare of the people instead of using public service as a path to personal fortune.

“I’m not saying everyone should be like my father, but I urge leaders at all levels to prioritize job creation, food security, and public happiness,” he added.

Okpara: A Selfless Leader with Lasting Legacy – Sen. Akobundu

Chairman of the event and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Austin Akobundu, described the late Dr. Michael Okpara as “a selfless leader with immeasurable positive impact on humanity.” He lauded Okpara’s commitment to the welfare of his people and his visionary policies, particularly in agriculture and industrial development.

“He was an irreplaceable colossus with imperishable imprints on society. He stood up for his people when it mattered most,” Akobundu said.

He called on today’s leaders to emulate Okpara’s revolutionary approach to governance, especially in the agricultural sector.

Quoting American minister and author James Freeman Clarke, Akobundu remarked:

“A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman, of the next generation. Dr. Okpara was truly a statesman.”

He commended the management of MOUAU for organizing the memorial lecture series, which he said serves as both a celebration of Okpara’s life and a call to action for contemporary society.

“Agriculture was Nigeria’s economic mainstay in Okpara’s time, and it remains our surest path to food security and national development,” he noted.

MOUAU Committed to Sustaining Okpara’s Legacy

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, said the lecture series was initiated to immortalize the university’s namesake. He described Okpara as a visionary leader who put the Eastern Region on the global economic map through his tireless service and innovation.

Agripreneurship: A Model for Economic Growth

The lecture, titled “Agripreneurship: Model for Attainment of National Food Security and Economic Development – The M.I. Okpara Approach in Retrospect; Leveraging the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as a Modern Vehicle for Legacy Continuity”, was delivered by the Chairman of SEDC, Emeka Wogu.

Wogu, a former minister, defined agripreneurship as the intersection of agriculture and entrepreneurship, representing a shift from traditional farming to a market-driven, innovation-led model.

“It involves identifying opportunities in agriculture and leveraging modern technology and value addition to drive economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion,” he said.

He emphasized that agripreneurship is not only a philosophy but a practical approach aimed at addressing food insecurity and rural underdevelopment through sustainable, commercially viable agricultural practices.