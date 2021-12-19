



Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condemned the rising cases of cultism in schools across the country and urged stakeholders to work towards eradicating it.

Okowa made the call at the launching and ground-breaking of projects on Sunday at Ika Grammar School, Boji Boji Owa, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that teachers, parents and other stakeholders have the responsibility of inculcating morals in students to prevent cult activities.

He commended old boys of the school for coming together to rescue their alma mater through projects initiatives

“I am excited that as old boys, you have gathered together to develop the school that has made it possible for us to attain the positions we are today.

“Growing up as a young man, I had fond memories of this school, especially during the inter-house sports competitions.

“Ika grammar school has earned a name long before I went to school and I believe that none of us will want to see the school go down to the extent that we can’t tell people that we attended the school.

“I must thank Bishop Geoffrey Ekpenisi for the efforts he has made to upgrade the facilities here.

“There is need to improve infrastructure in the school because no matter how good your teachers are, if the ambience of the school is not appealing to the child he can never be comfortable to study,” he said.

The governor called on the old students to donate generously to development of the school, noting that the state government would carry out proper renovation of the administration block.

“We are not paying much attention to education and I believe that is part of the problem we are having today as a country.

“This school gave birth to who you are today and it’s important that we pay special attention to it otherwise the lives of many children will have been spoilt or lost,” he said.

Okowa commended the school for producing illustrious Ika sons in positions of authority, but decried the prevailing situation where cultism had permeated the entire education chain.

According to him, the high level of cultism has become alarming in the country and children do not believe in quality education any more.

“Please help us to groom our children with morals because there was discipline in those days but that is lacking nowadays.

“We urge the Bishop to help us to change their character so that they don’t resort to cultism again,” Okowa said.

Earlier, Dr Sam Ojogbo, National President, Ika Grammar School Old Boys’ Association, said that they were providing the platform for the gathering of illustrious sons and daughters to return the school as the foremost in Ikaland.

The Guest Speaker and Vice-Chancellor, University of Delta, Agbor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, said the importance of education in any society could not be overemphasised.

Chiemeke pointed out that kidnapping, banditry, child labour and other social vices are products of education failure and called for the improvement as a tool for national development and inclusion.

She also called for a review of curriculum to conform with current realities, adding that funding of educational system should not be left for government alone.

She highlighted the potential of alumni associations as catalyst for fund-raising among institutions.

“We must focus attention on training and retraining of teachers because the challenge of education in Nigeria is beyond the poor reward system.

“Educational development of any nation is measured by the growth of public schools therefore, building a nation through educational development is a task for all,” she stated.

On his part, Bishop of Ika Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Ekpenisi, commended Okowa for the various projects carried out in the school in the past two years.

Ekpenisi said that with the establishment of the university, Ika Grammar School, would play a major role in the educational needs of new entrants to the community.

He added that there was the need to grow Ika Grammar School as the number one school in the area.

Dignitaries at the events include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, represented by Zonal Head of Zentih Bank in Delta, Mr Lucky Ighade, and member representing Ika Federal Constituency in House of Representatives, Mr Victor Nwokolo.