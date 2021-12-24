By Haroon Balogun

The Ogun State Chapter of Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria IMAN, has inaugurated new executives to pilot the association’s activities.

The new executives are Dr Ibrahim Opeewe and thirteen others under the screening committee chaired by Dr. KS Akinwande at the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta.

While performing the swearing-in, personalities in attendance urged Muslims working in various healthcare institutions to join the organization.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman , Ogun State chapter of IMAN, Dr Ibrahim Opeewe pledged that his administration would work in accordance with the doctrines of Islam.

“It is my pleasure, on behalf of the newly inaugurated members of Ogun State executive council of this great association, to accept the great responsibilities and amaanah repose on us through the Shuurah committee.

“We see this selection as trust, duties, responsibilities and errands which you have placed on us, successful discharge of which, we believe, will earn us Allah’s rahmah and immense reward.

“We do not see these as means to earn fame or any ephemeral things of this world. That’s why it was not contested; we just woke up to see the letter of appointment to the various positions, of course, after due consultations.

“Rather, we see it as trials and challenges that we cannot run away from as Muslims, yet the discharge of which is delicate. We believe we are under Allah’s watchful eyes and that of His servants too”.

Dr Opeewe called on muslims working in various healthcare institutions to support the executives in achieving it dreams.

“I wish to reiterate that the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) belongs to us all! Not to the doctors or nurses alone; but to all health workers and other professionals who are Muslims working in any hospital or health facilities”.

