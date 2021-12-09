A Nigerian Entrepreneur and Advocate for Youth Employment and Good Governance, Obidike Chukwuebuka, Thursday applauded the launching of “My Participations”, the autobiography of Chief Bisi Akande which was publicly presented today the 9th of December, 2021 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Obidike explained that although he had come across nothing less than seven outstanding books from the erudite political father, “My Participation” appears to be controversial, being a comprehensive narration of the former governor’s political career.

In view of the above, he submitted that books like this should be encouraged as they would foster National unity and also promote political development.

Referencing to Akande’s previous books and the attempt to always use his literal prowess to put the society on the right path, Obidike is optimistic about the positive effect of Akande’s latest book to the society.

Bisi Akande, born 16 January, 1939 was the governor of Osun State, Nigeria from 1999–2003, as a member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party, and was the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and since then his good legacy still lives on.

However, his latest book has proven to be the most comprehensive autobiography in recent times of a statesman of Akande’s national stature and public service experience, which spans almost half-a-century.

History has it that he was a trained accountant and was employed in his younger days as an executive of British Petroleum, one of the global behemoths dominating the oil industry.

He began his political journey as a councilor in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, before he was elected into the Constituent Assembly in 1977, taking part in the historic assignment of preparing the Nigerian Constitution.

‘My Participations’ reveals the author’s years of power and years after power. The book also reveals the genesis of the APC and the party’s triumph in the 2015 general elections.