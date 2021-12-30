Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (L) assisted by Mrs Martina Ibrahim to decorate the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim with the new rank of Major General in Abuja on Thursday (30/12/21).

Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said that it is now headed for the second time in its 48-year history by a Major General, Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The NYSC said, on Thursday, that Ibrahim, the Scheme’s Director-General, was elevated from the rank of a Brigadier General by the Nigerian Army to the rank of a Major General.

Our correspondent learnt that Ibrahim, who hails from Nasarawa State, was back to the office on Thursday as a Major General, after his decoration was performed earlier by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), in Abuja.

The NYSC Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Emeka Mgbemena, said in a release that the DG’s administration, which began in May 2019, had improved on staff welfare and the security of corps members nationwide.

He said, “The tenure of Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as Director-General of the 48-year-old Scheme has witnessed national recognition and tremendous achievements such as robust welfare package for Corps Members.

“Other areas of his achievement include: increased capacity building for Staff, expansion of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, strengthened synergy with stakeholders for improved productivity, utilization of Corps potentials for optimal benefits, resuscitation of NYSC Farms, establishment of NYSC Museum, establishment of NYSC National Troupe, unveiling of nine books on the Scheme, among others.”

According to him, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed NYSC Director-General which “brought out the potentials in him.”

In the same vein, Mgbemena said Major-General Ibrahim expressed appreciation to the Defence Minister as well as the Chief of Army Staff for the elevation.

