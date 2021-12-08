The Head, Department of Mass Communication, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr Josiah Kente, has said acquiring digital skills is critical to getting ahead and making a positive impact in almost every sector of human existence for Nigerian students.

Dr Kente stated this on Tuesday at a Career Day organised by TechHerNG for the University’s Mass Communication department.

Represented by a senior lecturer in the department, Dr Tsegyu Santas, he encouraged Mass Communication students to grasp the diverse opportunities available via digital technology. He further emphasised the crucial role of gaining and deploying digital skills due to its inevitable relevance in journalism and information dissemination today.

“Today, you cannot escape the growing relevance of technology in every sphere of life. As a student hoping to be relevant in the future, you must be aware of the changes and gains of these skills. I want to thank TechHer for organising this event, and I want our students to take this seriously,” he said.

TechHer’s digital literacy programme seeks to imbue Nigerian students at public institutions with digital skills, thereby enabling them to compete in a globally digitised world. Dr Kente lauded the move stating that it was a timely initiative that was a nationwide need. He equally called for the sustenance and expansion of the project to accommodate more students.

Earlier, TechHer Program Officer, Amina Salaudeen, said the Career Day was designed to expose students to digital skill expectations and requirements to succeed today and in the future work environment.

“A lack of or insufficient tech skills hinder young graduates or job seekers from accessing the few jobs available. As a student, you cannot wait around or risk being left behind by global changes. It’s my sincere hope that more students take advantage of such capacity building,” she said.

The Career Day is part of TechHer’s School Tour project, which began in 2019 with secondary schools in Abuja, reaching at least 450 students in public schools. The Nasarawa State University, Keffi is the first tertiary institution to benefit from the expanded programme, with over 400 students participating.

The event, titled “Digital Skills: The Future of Work,” had the Executive Director of Aspilos Foundation, Simi Olusola, and Akumushi Blessing Ayenajeh of Kreative Footprint facilitating sessions with students. They also took questions and encouraged students to sign up for the digital skill training set to kick off in 2022.