By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC said it has secured the conviction of 122 people for offences bothering on crude oil theft and vandalism of critical national assets in the last 12 months.

This was as it announced the arrest of 503 persons within the year under review, lamenting that in the first few days of December 2021, it arrested no fewer than 40 suspected oil thieves.

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Third Commandant General’s Conference.

He said; “The Corps has recorded a lot of successes in our Anti-Vandalization drive and Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure where several arrests and prosecutions have been recorded.

“For instance, earlier in the month of December 2021, the Corps in synergy with sister Agencies arrested 40 suspected oil thieves, 10 trucks, 9 boats, 69 jerry cans/drums, 100 petroleum pipes and 83 sacks filled with suspected adulterated petroleum products in different parts of Rivers State alone.

“Other items recovered from the suspects includes; 7 pumping machines, 7 numbers of 40 HP Yamaha engines, one (1) 90 HP Yamaha engine and several hoses used for syphoning AGO. The suspects are currently undergoing thorough investigation and will soon be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Number of Arrests – 503, Number under Prosecution – 481, Number Convicted – 122, Illegal Refineries Destroyed – 79”.

He said while 94 companies were registered as private guards, 163 are awaiting licenses.

Within the year, 133 private guard companies were sealed, 42 unsealed, 100 recommended for revocation of licences and 849 had their licenses renewed.

Over N529.9 million was generated the the private guards department, even as over a million naira was recovered for complainants.

