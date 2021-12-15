.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun State command disclosed that it arrested two illegal miners, Ogunmokun Joshua, 24 and Amos Danjos,26, over encroachment.

A statement issued by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Adigun Daniel in Osogbo on Tuesday, stated that the two suspects were caught while mining illegally at a mining site in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the two suspects confessed to the crime, while the corps commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, added that the suspects would be arraigned in court after due investigation.

The statement reads, “In line with one of the mandates of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to crack down all illegal mining operators in the country, two persons have been arrested for alleged Conspiracy, Illegal encroachment and Illegal mining in Osun state.

“The suspects were arrested in the act on Sunday 12th December 2021 at Iperindo, in Osun State by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, while they were carrying out illegal mining activities.

“From the extrajudicial statement of the suspects, they made a confessional statement to have been culpable of the offences levelled against them.

“Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja affirmed that the suspects would be charged to court at the expiration of investigations.

“He stated that such acts deny the government of revenue earnings that could be used for socio-economic development of the State, warning all criminal-minded persons in the state to relocate from Osun or damn the consequences of their despicable acts”.

