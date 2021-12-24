… Deploys 1550 Personnel For Yuletide

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo-

The Rapid Response Team, RRT, of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Taraba state have arrested two water pump cable vandals on Christmas Eve.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Ugwuja Edwin, disclosed this Friday in Jalingo, the state capital while parading the duo alongside three other suspected offenders at the headquarters of the Corps.

READ ALSO:Insecurity: Nigeria police can compete globally —Efuntayo

The cables which were recovered from the vandals was stolen from Taraba State Water and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO, which supplies portable water to residents of Jalingo and environs.

The Corps Commandant, Edwin, said the arrest and recovery of the cables which runs into millions of Naira was done in collaboration with vigilantes.

He said investigation is currently ongoing and the vandals would be prosecuted in due time.

He also disclosed that the state command has deployed 1550 officers of NSCDC for Yuletide to ensure peace and tranquility across the state.

He assured residents of the state that the command is on guard and urged them to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Reacting to the arrest of the two water cable vandals, Managing Director of TAWASCO, Engr. Buba Siam, said the water corporation has been suffering from vandals and was happy with the news.

He said the stolen cable transmits water to the water pump and in turn supplies water through underground pipes to people of the state.

He urged the Corps to expand their intelligence to ensure that the syndicate of water cable vandals threatening their business concern are all arrested.