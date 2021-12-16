Nosike Sunny, the founder of All-day Winehouse

Port Harcourt-based socialite and founder of All-day Winehouse, Mr. Sunny Sike Nosike aka Sunny All Day is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to spice everything that has to do with entertainment up within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Sunny All Day indeed has a tall ambition which he has already set the ball rolling by delving into wines; supermarket and entertainment business making the services his initiative provides a one-stop shop for the needs of the upwardly mobile, trendy and classy.

The 32-year-old graduate of University of Greenwich is not resting on his oars as he continues to spread his tentacles after founding All day wine house Ltd, All day supermarket, All day entertainment Nig Ltd all situated in Nigeria.

After leaving CokoBar London to start All-day Nightclub in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, it has literally changed the fortunes of night life in the city in the past few years as it continues to feature A-rated hip hop stars.

All day wine house/ lounge has played host to celebrities including 9ice, Flavour, Timaya, Duncan mighty, 2 face Idibia and Naira Marley were recently hosted during Nigerian independence 2021 in Port Harcourt. Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest were also received recently at the All day Winehouse/ lounge.

On his brand’s unique selling point, he had said in a recent interview, “In the next five years we are expanding to Lagos and Abuja. That is our plan. We offer the best service in terms of entertainment and show business.

“We have a wine business, a show business and a club as well. I have been operating the business in the past six years. Our facility provides complete services such as parties, birthdays and we are known in the entire Rivers State as the only club that brings top-rated artists in Nigeria to perform at our club.

“Our drinks and services are very affordable and we provide our customers the opportunity to meet a lot of celebrities. Our services are comparable with what you have in major cities such as Lagos and Abuja. There is nowhere else in Port Harcourt that you can get the type of services we offer. We are the number one club in Rivers State.”

Aside from being a successful businessman, the proud husband of one wife had taken the entire Alayi community in Bende local government area of Abia State by storm when he went to seek Jane Orji’s hand in marriage in October.

The colourful ceremony which saw the beautiful celebration of the Igbo culture was attended by close friends and relatives of the businessman and his new wife.

Some of them included Flavour N’abania, popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist; Cubana chief priest; Aguwa Ndi Eze; Onwumelu Valentine (Instigator PH); popular rapper, Mr. Raw; Managing Director, Dechico Group, ManLikeChico, among several others.

The parents of the couple prayed that God bless their home, unite their hearts as one and fill their home with joy and peace.

The quality of his taste is evident in his choice of cars and houses as he boasts of five luxurious cars namely; Mercedes Benz SLK200 convertible, BMW X6, Toyota Hilux, LX570 and Prado.

Sunny All Day has about three luxurious houses in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. His houses are decked with state of the art facilities and worth millions of naira.

Vanguard News Nigeria