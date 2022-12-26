By Alex Nwankwo

Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industry have in recent times witnessed massive growth, positioning itself for the first time in decades as a contributor to the nation’s gross domestic product, GDP. According to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, the entertainment industry now accounts for 1.45% of Nigeria’s GDP.

In 2016, the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation Sector generated N239 billion in revenue, culminating in about 2.3% of Nigeria’s GDP for that year. Nollywood, which is the movie production subsector of the entertainment and creative industry, is globally recognized as the second largest film producer in the world, coming behind America’s Hollywood and ahead of India’s Bollywood.

Interestingly, Lagos the nation’s commercial capital can be safely described as the hub of entertainment in the country, as most notable entertainers, either in music, movie or comedy have their roots in Lagos. Beyond that, however, it is worthy of note that the tentacles of entertainment are spreading beyond Lagos, with Abuja which hitherto was only seen as a political and civil service city gradually making a giant step to take its pride of place in the industry.

For the first time in recent years, we see Abuja play host to big entertainment festivals and comedy shows, expanding the horizon for the enlargement of labour market, harnessing talents, getting youths meaningfully engaged, reducing crimes, and strengthening national security. The strength of a nation lies in its youth population. Cheeringly, young people in Nigeria, particularly Abuja have demonstrated readiness to squeeze out water from the proverbial stone, deploying their talents as their currency.

Abuja has given a shoulder to a number of young Nigerians to flourish in the industry, thereby further removing them from the unemployment market and giving them a decent means of livelihood.

For instance, Kenneth Oguche, also known as Sarkin Dariya who came into the industry not long ago is making waves and going beyond the shores of this country. Just a few years ago, he was struggling to be on stage to perform but through consistency, he has grown in his craft. He has even gone ahead to form a music band, producing skits that border on leadership in our country. He inspires others who may also see him as a role model.

Also, Bernard Gbadamosi, aka Koboko Master who cut his teeth in the industry less than a decade ago is now dining with kings and queens in the industry and beyond. In fact, a story has been told on how he used to entertain exhausted passengers held up in the Mararaba/Nyanya axis of Abuja. He had a way of making passengers laugh while still stuck in the frustrating traffic. Today, he is a clear testimony to how entertainment in Abuja helps in raising talents.

Also, Chukwuyem Israel popularly known as Chuks D’General, another product of the Abuja entertainment industry is really breaking boundaries in his career, dining and wining with the high and mighty, raising the bar of entertainment high in Abuja as well as embarking on voyage of discovery. His annual Christmas in D City show is one of the most anticipated events in Abuja every Christmas.

His partnered non-governmental organisation, Blessed Hope Foundation not long ago concluded a talent hunt, scouting for new talents in the industry where the winner smiled home with the sum of N3m. He also headlines big events and shares the stage with notable foreign entertainers. He is a regular face in Lagos for one show or the other, especially Oct. 1 Independence outings.

Also, Peter Ogbudu aka Ghana Must Go is another entertainer that has stamped his feet in the soil of Abuja and making decent livelihood with it. He lights up the industry with series of shows, including his Vintage With Ghana Must Go which attracts not only high-class guests but big names in the industry beyond the shores of Abuja. He is a popular choice in event anchoring for notable corporate organisations and individuals.

Similarly, Onwunaugwu Ndubuisi Joseph, referred to as “Shortcut” also pulls a very large stunt in Abuja entertainment industry. He is the convener of the popular comedy event, “Leave Comedy For Shortcut”. He has performed at big stages, including Opa Williams’ Nite of a Thousand Laughs, and boasts of over ten years of experience in the industry. His comedy show and others are usually a delight of every entertainment lover. He brings heavyweights in the industry down to Abuja. Music stars, MI and Ice Prince recently showed up for his show.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, the founder Peace Ambassador Agency has also created a niche for himself by hosting the annual All-white Pool party every December. It is an opportunity for residents of the nation’s capital and beyond to come and unwind after a stressful year of work and business engagement. It provides also an opportunity to network and broker new contacts. Amafibe has also discovered new talents with his Big Dreams Reality TV show.

Also, the 36 Pals Development Initiative, a social club based in Abuja has added a new fragrance in the industry with its dignified presence and overwhelming support. They have helped in empowering up-and-coming entertainers to build their capacity.

Beyond these, entertainers in Abuja have committed to their art and see the industry for what it is. Gone are the days Abuja entertainment was only seen from the prism of a side hustle. Now it serves as a career, full-time employment opportunity that provides people the opportunity to make a living.

In all, the umbrella bodies of entertainers in Abuja, including the Association Of Entertainment Practitioners (APP), Abuja Body of Comedians (ABC), Association Of Beauty Pageant And Fashion Exhibition Organisers Of Nigeria (ABPFEON), Deejay Association Of Nigeria (Abuja Chapter) have made significant efforts to foster unity among themselves by coming together and discuss issues of interest.

In the bid to harmonize the different groups and associations in the industry and ensure profitable ventures, especially through the crafts and contents at the disposals of most youths in Abuja, the Association Of Entertainment Practitioners (APP) was birthed, which is piloted by the Abuja AGM pioneer executive, Nollywood Veteran, and founder of Nollywood New Yam Festival, Mr Agility Onwurah.

Abuja Body of Comedians (ABC) led by Onome Da Saint has also been very supportive of its members by ensuring that unity and understanding are deeply entrenched. The body has made it a duty to support members at every show to ensure it turns out successful. A demonstration of this was a recent event, Night With The King concert hosted by MC Godpikin in Kubwa. The intimidating presence of colleagues in the industry was quite heart-warming.

It is also interesting to note that these young and upcoming artists are being given an opportunity to hone their skills in the Abuja entertainment landscape. MC Tagwaye for instance is one person that ensures that these young horns are given an opportunity to excel. At his recent event, he ensured that they dominate the stage as the hunt, to take many youths out of unemployment through the sector continues.

Kudos must also be given to the Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON led by Olufunsho Ajagbona popularly known as King Fajag for ensuring that the pageant industry is rid of bad eggs who bring bad names to the industry. He has gone tough by blacklisting those who flout ethics and disobey extant laws, making everyone sit up which has made the industry even stronger. They have produced hundreds of beauty queens and models who today are brand ambassadors, influencers, and change-makers.

The media industry must be saluted for its adequate coverage of entertainment in Abuja, giving it a millage and publicity as well as driving awareness of key entertainment events. My very self AlexReports, Mr. Solomon Nda- Isaiah and Anthony Ada Abraham of Leadership newspaper, Chris Onuoha of Vanguard, Ifetayo Adeniyi of MegaStar Magazine, Musa Umar Of Jim Colour Studios, Nnamdi Ilegbune of Movrine Multi-Media, Daniel Okpanachi of Who Is Who Media, Idowu Olusayero of Option A International, Oyediran Abiodun Stephen CEO Abbeysteph Global Printing Press, are some persons that have done so much for the industry with adequate media coverage and Multi-Media Engagements. AbujaPress, ABUJA PR, Abuja Gist, Abuja Roxx, Kakaaki Reporters, Wazobia FM, Love FM, Hot FM, AIT, Arise TV, Kaftan TV, StatePress, Barcity Media, ATTENTION Magazine, AlphaPlus Mega Magazine, V- Glamour Magazine, Inside Abuja Magazine and others have been part of the success story of Abuja entertainment industry.

Some hospitality industries, including Bolingo Hotel Xperia, have also supported entertainment with discounted prices, affordable spaces, and a conducive environment to host events. Many thanks to Amb. Phil Robert, the president of Rock Music Festival who has also assisted in brokering partnerships with hotels to ensure that befitting venues are never a challenge in hosting social events for the industry.

Messengers of Peace Foundation and its kids must also be applauded for giving the industry a new lease of life. They have been discovered from a very tender age by the foundation’s President, Dr. Suleiman Adejoh. They spice up events with their songs and dance performances. It is an empowerment opportunity they can leverage to better their lives.

Some selected persons are worthy of mention for their immeasurable roles in the entertainment space in Abuja either with their skills, talents, capacity or even influence. They include but not limited to Chief Amb. Gabriel Oyibode, Hon. Ned Nwoko, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Steve Azaiki, Obi Iyiegbu of Cubana Group, Kehinde Adegbite, AKA, Mallam Yankee of Yankee Entertainment, Charles Okpaleke of PlayNetwork, Uyi Ogbebor of Moscow Underground, Omoaefe Ejere of Grand Cubana Hotel, Emele Oranika Of Sandralia Hotel, Dr. Elvis Abuyere Of Skyewise Group, Amb Dr Maxwell Stephen of SEMAN Global, Seyi Adekunle of Seyi Vodi Brand, CEO of Tatafo Naija, Kalada Meshack-Hart, Mekoyo, Actress Empress Njamah, Actor Uzee Usman, Actor Chuks Chyke, Hon. Ejiro Okphiwo, Amb.Chris Odey, Amb. Hilary Emoh, Hon. Enetimi Government, Amb. Jonathan Daniel, Desmond and Kingsley Agboola of Aso Multi Media, CEO Papie Tee Entertainment, Amb. Raymond Jefferson, Samaila Vangawa, Black Solo, MC Amana, Comedian Nick B, MC Big Smart, Comedian Stainless Precious, MC Philip Rennar, MC Washington, MC Ben 200, MC Ayuba, Victor Okpanachi, MC Bob, MC Papi and host of others.

While the government makes effort to create jobs, it is my belief that if the entertainment industry is offered the needed support, more talents will be churned out and the industry and our country will be better for it. It is my hope that 2023 brings more good tidings for the entertainment landscape in Abuja and the country at large.

AlexReports is an Abuja Based Writer, Journalist, and PR Expert. He is the CEO of Amity Global Network, an Integrated marketing and communication company