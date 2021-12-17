.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State has said that military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that nine people have been killed in various attacks occurring in Chikun, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Zaria local government areas.

According to the reports, three people were killed when bandits barricaded the Buruku-Udawa section of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Chikun LGA. The victims were identified as:

Umma Ibro Kontagora

Abdullahi Noma Kontagora

One male adult, yet to be identified

One person, identified as Jamilu Kafinta Udawa, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

In the Yola-Kadi general area also of Chikun LGA, bandits killed one Danjuma Maiungwa and left another resident injured.

Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Sako village, Zangon Kataf LGA. The victims were identified as Samson Maza and David Garba.

Also in Zangon Kataf LGA, two corpses were discovered by a patrol team in the Kurfi-Magamiya general area. The corpses were identified as the remains of Nehemiah Abba and Samuel Gwazah.

In Zaria LGA, one Alhaji Habibu was shot to death by bandits in Saye village.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at these reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The Governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and called on security forces to intensify operations against criminal elements across the state.

