By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has said that Nigeria had a better economy under PDP.

According to him, “Under PDP, you had a government that listens, had rule of law and you can protest without fear. The cost of living was way better, unemployment was far lesser, insecurity was contained to an area, electricity supply and charges were way better.

“But today, you are dying yet can’t cry. You dare to cry, you end up behind bars. Egg of 20 naira now sells for 70-80 naira. Indomie of 20 naira now sells for 80-99 naira. Pure water of 5 naira now sells for 20-30 naira. Electricity bills of 1,500 Naira, now 40,000 naira with no light.”

Reacting to recent outburst by Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Onuesoke said it was attempt to divert attention of Nigerians from the failure of this present administration.

Onuesoke wondered how is it possible that the money left behind by the ex-President couldn’t sustain Nigerian for three weeks just as he queried where do they see money to sustained the economy for the past years.

He said it is embarrassing that a government that has ruled for two term keep on blaming a government that ruled for only one term, asking when will the present government stop the blame game and concentrate on fulfilling the promises they made to Nigerians” he stated.