The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya has assured the University community that he would create a conducive learning environment to promote researches that would proffer solutions to the society’s challenges.

Professor Ishaya who is the 10th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University gave the assurance last week Thursday, during his installation and inauguration at the institution’s Senate chamber at the permanent site in Jos.

The new VC also assured staff of improved welfare and inclusive leadership that would ensure everyone is given a sense of belonging.

He wondered why the University which is a centre for excellence in many fields including food security is not able to proffer solutions that would ensure sustained food security in the country and maintained he would work with his management team to ensure that the institution is repositioned to add more value to society.

His words, “About 100,000 students leave Nigeria to Ghana for tertiary education, this has to change. I would strive to create a conducive learning environment that would be attractive to all. As researchers, we must start our research at home.

“The University is a centre for excellence on food security, in the next few years, Nigeria should be proud that UJ is sustaining the nation in terms of food security… I will work with management; staff welfare will be a priority and I will give inclusive leadership…”

Professor Ishaya is a Professor of Computer Science and before now, he was the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic.

Before his inauguration, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Gray Ejikeme had been the Acting Vice-Chancellor since June, 2021 as the process which would have produced a substantive Vice Chancellor to take over from Professor Sebastian Maimako, the ninth substantive Vice Cha,ncellor was truncated by many issues.