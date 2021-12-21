By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Examinations Council,NECO, has begun moves to make its examinations compulsory in schools across the 36 states of the federation.

The council, in a statement by its Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azeez Sani, said it has secured the approval of the Cross River State Government to make all public examinations conducted by NECO compulsory for all public schools in the state.

The examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination,NCEE, Basic Education Certificate Examination,BECE,and the Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE,in all their schools.

“Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi during a courtesy visit to the governor in Calabar on Tuesday,”the statement, read.

It read further:”The governor who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cross River Indigenes in NECO SSCE in the last Five years, said there was therefore the need for the state to key-in into all NECO Conducted examinations.

He commended NECO for improving on the quality of education in the Country.

The governor assured the Council that the Cross River State government will continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.

“The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi had earlier commended the State government for it’s positive disposition to the Council.

“He explained that NECO being the only national indigenous examination body in the country deserves the support of all Nigerians.”