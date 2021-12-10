.

-Says ‘we’re a regulatory body, KADPOLY must comply with the Poly act ‘

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje has denied allegations from the Kaduna Polytechnic “Kadpoly Stakeholders’ Forum” that he was meddling in the affairs of the institutions, causing a series of setbacks.

Bugaje single out the Registrar of Kaduna Polytechnic, alleging he was the unseen hand sponsoring the group.

Professor Bugaje spoke in an interview on Friday, saying he is not worried about their allegations.

“As a regulatory body, we are supposed to ensure that they comply with the polytechnic act and they also appropriately accredit. that the governing council has violated the act by extending the tenure of the Kadpoly Rector beyond six months. They were able to find their ways, there were even allegations of financial inducement, which is being investigated.”

“For that reason, I felt as the regulatory body, we can not just keep our eyes closed, so I wrote to the Federal Ministry of Education that they had violated the polytechnic act.”

“As a regulatory body we didn’t have to keep quiet so I wrote a letter but unfortunately, the ministry didn’t act fast.”

“But let me explain, allegations of indictment or what. Let me say since the advent of democracy I am the only Chief executive who has taken four different CEO positions. If there are any others besides me, it wouldn’t be more than you can count on your fingertips.”

“I have served as rector of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa under Obasanjo, I have served as DG NARICT, in Zaria, under ex-President Jonathan. I spent five years there., One year extra even more than the four years. I am not one of those who would follow up on renewal of terms.”

“Even my first appointment, the letter was brought to my right from my department in ABU,” he said.

He explained that at Nasaraa Poly, he was not even willing to renew a second term.

Professor Bugaje further explained that during his term at Kadpoly, there were several success stories.

“It is the Registrar of Kadpoly creating this problem. Even the Rector, I appointed him, he was just a chief lecturer. During my term in Kadpoly, there was no strike and I didn’t have to induce anyone,” he added.

He argued that the polytechnic act stipulates that the acting rector position must not last more than six months.

“I wonder why they are just going round and wobbling,” he said.

Vanguard had earlier reported that members of the group, Kadpoly Stakeholders’ Forum, had accused the NBTE boss of gross interference in the affairs of the institution.

They accused the NBTE boss Prof. Bugaje of being indicted in a White Paper on the report of the Visitation Panel to the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa where he was a Rector.

The forum in a statement had expressed dismay that such a person was appointed Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic.

“We all recall that, based on some justifiable negative perceptions about him, a lot of groups protested the emergence of Prof. Bugaje as the Rector of the polytechnic as contained in a letter of complaint by Concerned Youth Citizens of Nigeria dated 22nd September 2017, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari”,

“In the letter, the group wondered how Professor Bugaje who “was indicted and Sanctioned in a Government White Paper” on the report of the Visitation Panel to the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, where he was a Rector could be appointed as a Rector of the Kaduna Polytechnic”, it stated.

​The Forum also stated that In the White Paper to which the above reference was made and which was dated 5th October 2004, the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed that “most of the allegations which were levelled against the Rector Dr I.M. Bugaje have been substantiated.”

“It was further stated that the Visitor to the institution” is also aware of the strained relationship between Dr Bugaje and the immediate community’’ and therefore directed that “the second tenure of Dr I.M Bugaje should not be renewed.”