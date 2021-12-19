By Henry Umoru – Abuja

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has reiterated that the National Assembly will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on promises made to the Nigerian people.

Lawan spoke yesterday in Gombe at the launch of empowerment programme of Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali for his constituents.

Alkali, an All Progressive Congress(APC) senator, is representing Gombe North Senatorial District in the Senate.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate who noted that Buhari had never rested for a second in his determination to turn around the fortune of the country, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari who is the leader of this party(APC) in this country, who has given us great leadership from 2015 to date, who has shown great desire to turn around the fortune of this country, has never rested for a second.

“He is doing his best even though we are still not out of the woods but we have done so much between 2015 and 2021.

“By the Grace of God, the National Assembly will continue to support Mr President to ensure that he delivers on our campaign promises to Nigerians.”

The Senate President commended the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya who is also of APC for the significant transformation brought to the state.

He showered encomium on Senator Alkali for providing quality representation for his people at the National Assembly.

The Senate President urged the Gombe people to consider giving both the Governor and the Senator another chance to continue with the good work they are doing for them.

At the event which held at the APC Square, Senator Alkali gave out Peugeot 406 cars, several hundreds of motorcycles, farming implements, sewing machines and refrigerators.

In company of the President of the Senate from Abuja were Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator Bello Mandiya, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf and Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya.

Vanguard News Nigeria