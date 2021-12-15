My wife, daughter died before doctor's arrival — Nielsen, Danish murder suspect tells court

Deceased with suspect Nielsen

By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

A Danish murder suspect, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife and daughter, yesterday, told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, that his wife and daughter had died before the doctor arrived.

Nielsen said he had tried to resuscitate Zainab and Petra but when he discovered that they had died, he had to cover them with two blankets.

The defendant said this on the second day of his cross examination, which started November 23, 2021.

Nielsen was cross examined by Lagos State prosecuting counsel, Mr. Adebayo Haroun, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

The defendant is being prosecuted for allegedly killing of his Nigerian wife, Zainab, a singer and their three and a half-year-old daughter, Petra, on April 5, 2018.

During the continuation of his cross-examination yesterday, the defendant told the court that when he woke up at 2:30 a.m., on April 5, 2018, he got snacks and drinks for his wife and daughter before going back to sleep.

Nielsen said he did not smell any gas leak in the room at the time.

The defendant said when he later woke up in the morning and did not see his wife on the bed, he went in search of her.

Nielsen said when he saw his wife and daughter in the kitchen, he dragged her to the living room and asked one of the late wife’s stepsisters living with them to bring his daughter.

“I covered my wife and daughter with blankets after I tried to resuscitate them.

“I realised that they had died,” the defendant answered when asked if he already pronounced Zainab and Petra dead before the doctor arrived.

Nielsen was also asked to confirm some of the evidence given to the court by their housemaid, one Evelyn, who gave evidence as PW2.

The defendant, in answering some of the questions confirmed, what PW2 had given as evidence.

However, in the case of whether the housemaid was able to enter the kitchen through the back door on the day the incident happened, Nielsen said the housemaid used to enter the kitchen through the back door or front door depending on her duties.

He said the housemaid was staying at the boys quarters of their apartment.

However, the prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment, stating that he got a call for a personal matter.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olasupo Shashore(SAN), did not object because he did not know the nature of the call the prosecutor got.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile adjourned the case until January 11, 2022, for continuation of hearing.

