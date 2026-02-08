‘Heart goes out to his wife and daughter’ Nigerians mourn footballer Sabiru who died in UK

Nigerians have taken to social media to pay tribute to late footballer Sabiru Olayinka Adeniji, expressing grief and offering condolences to his grieving family following his tragic death in the United Kingdom.

Many described his passing as heartbreaking, particularly for his wife and young daughter, who he leaves behind.

Adeniji, who played as a winger for Kings Park Rangers in Halstead, Essex, passed away in hospital on Friday after being admitted to intensive care on January 25 with a severe brain stem injury.

The club rallied around his family, who travelled from Nigeria to be with him but arrived after his death. A fundraising appeal launched to support them has raised more than £16,000 of its £17,000 target to help cover expenses, including travel and accommodation.

Medical staff reportedly delayed switching off life support in the hope that his family would arrive in time to say goodbye, but the club confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement released on Saturday.

@aspireduhu wrote: “My condolences to the family. It’s painful seeing a young blood depart. It can’t be our portion… Amen.”

@georgeboro1876 added: “R.I.P. too young to leave us. Heart goes out to his wife and daughter.”

Another user, @miitmii, also paid tribute, writing: “Rest in peace Ola! May the Lord grant your soul eternal rest and may your young family be comforted by this huge loss. Prayers for your family!”

A close friend of the late footballer, who goes by the name @Sarhmkhinhg, expressed deep sorrow in an emotional post, writing: “We absolutely lost him… My brother is gone… This is sad… My childhood buddy is no more… I am devastated…. Olayinka Saburi Adeniji.. Conslate as we fondly call you… Rest

on my brother rest on.”

The tributes reflect the widespread shock and grief among Nigerians and the football community, as many continue to mourn the young footballer and rally around his family in their time of loss.

Vanguard News