Most resilient assembler, PAN beats all odds for 5 decades

From left: Dr. Oscar Odibo of Covenant University presenting the Most Resilient Auto Assembly Plant Award to PAN Nigeria’s Bawo Omagbitse, while the Group Head, Corporate Services, Abdul Yinusa, watches during the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards, NAJA, in Lagos.

By Willie Samson

PAN Nigeria Limited, the premier vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria has clinched the ‘Most Resilient Auto Company in Nigeria Awards’, at the Nigeria Automotive Journalist, NAJA, Awards 2021, which took place at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. In a colourful and well attended event by stakeholders in the Nigerian Auto Industry, PAN was honoured for flying high among it contemporaries..

PAN was established in 1972, and of all the auto plants set up in the 1970s only PAN has remained resilient and operational till date. PAN has since evolved from a single brand assembly plant into a multi brand, to include the production of Sedans, HIGER 16- & 19-Seater Buses, light vans, HIGER ambulances, and Sports Utility Vehicles across three brands, with a platform for local content development programmes. PAN is currently in discussions with other OEMs as well.

The PAN Learning Centre is the hub of Skills Acquisition Centre of the Automotive Industry in Nigeria, running specialised training programmes in routine vehicle maintenance, advanced automotive diagnosis, automotive tyre service and repair, automotive air conditioning, panel beating, spray painting, welding and fabrication and computer hardware maintenance and repair, gas conversion of vehicles.

The Centre is accredited by City and Guilds of London Institute, UK, as well being accredited to run a National Innovation Diploma in Computer Software Engineering, Computer Hardware.

It has helped in bridging the skill gap in the auto industry with over 900 annuals turn out of trainees sponsored by Kaduna Refinery & Petrochemical Company, KRPC, North East Development Commission, NEDC; United Nations Development Programme, UNDP; Lady Mechanic Initiative, LMI; Federal Government in training of ex-militants, Kano State Government, Nigeria Customs Services, Nigeria Immigration Services, Industrial Training Fund, ITF; Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, through their Technical Skills Development Programme, TSDP.

PAN had in the past won several awards at the NAJA awards. Most notably is the car of the year won by the Peugeot 301 in the 2018 edition of the awards.

