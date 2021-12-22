By Bashir Bello

The Commander-General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina has on Wednesday disclosed plans by the board to invite parents of girl, Shatu Garko who recently emerged Miss Nigeria.

This was as Ibn-Sina said Islam forbids beauty pageant.

The Hisbah Commander – General in an audio clip sent to Vanguard cited verses in the holy book, Al-Qur’an which condemned the act.

Ibn-Sina said they were inviting the parents to explain to them that the participation in beauty pageant contest was anti-islam and in order to avoid others following her foot step.

According to him, “We (Hisbah) have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a muslim from Kano state and her parents come from Garko Local government area. Kano is a sharia state and this is why we would not allow the matter to pass.

“We will invite the parents to talk to them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did is forbidden in Islam in case they don’t know so that she would not continue in that path and also stop other girls from copying or following her foot step,” the Hisbah boss, Sheikh Ibn-Sina said.

He continued when he said, “A Muslim woman is not allowed to expose any part of her body except where necessary such as her face, palm and leg. And if she must do, it should be for her husband, parents and children.

“It has come to our notice that our children are now coming out to contest for this immoral act which is not acceptable by Islam,” Sheikh Ibn-Sina however stated.

Recall, Shatu Garko, 18-year-old indigene of Kano State was crowned Miss Nigeria after beating 17 other finalists at an event on Friday, December 17, 2022, in Lagos. She was also the youngest contestant this year, winning N10m, a one-year residency at a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and brand ambassadorship opportunities.

