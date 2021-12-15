A 33-year-old man, Ayomide Olabode, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly chasing road users with an iron rod.

Olabode, whose residential address was not given, is charged with assault and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Josephine Ikhayere alleged that the defendant chased one Mr Maxwell Ogbonna and other road users with an iron road following an argument with Ogbonna.

The prosecutor added that the defendant used the object to inflict an injury on Ogbonnaya’s hands and head.

Ikhayere told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov.18 at 1.00 p.m. at the premises of God is Good Transport Services on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State.

She said the alleged offences violated Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Joseph, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Joseph ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 12, for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria