From left: Group Managing Director, Wetherheads Advertising Group, Abiodun Iderawumi; MD, Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie; MD, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Abimbola Akinajo; and Technical Adviser, Corporate and Investment Planning, LAMATA, Agbonzegbe Konyeha, during the donation of uniforms for highway managers by Linkage Assurance to LAMATA in Lagos… on Tuesday.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Linkage Assurance Plc has donated uniform kits to Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for the use of its highway managers working on the Declared Roads Networks across Lagos State.

At the presentation ceremony which was held at the LAMATA office, the Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc Mr Daniel Braie commended LAMATA for various transformational projects the organisation has executed in transport infrastructure since its inception and most importantly its great achievement under the current Managing Director, Engr (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo.

He added that Linkage Assurance Plc. is prepared to forge a greater strategic alliance with LAMATA in order to actualize its CSR objectives in Lagos State. In her remarks, Mrs Akinajo expressed her appreciation to Linkage Assurance Plc for the donation and expressed LAMATA’s willingness to collaborate with the organization.

Mr Daniel Braie also explained that as part of its CSR projects, Linkage Assurance Plc has always been committed to improving the standard of living of Nigerians by making the environment safe and more liveable.

Apart from extending sponsorships to the Down Syndrome Foundation and Children Living with Cancer Foundation recently, his company has equally engaged in other events and forms of support such as Supporting Government efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic by the Nigerian Insurance Industry.

