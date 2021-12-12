Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has generated over N1billion as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR in 2021, alone amidst COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, who made the disclosure, on Sunday, at this year’s Lagos Food Fest, held at Victoria Island, Lagos, explained that the event was put together to allow residents to unwind and relax with their families.

Olusanya mentioned that the Food Fest is a follow-up on the success story of the five editions of the annual Lagos Seafood Festival, which was held between the year 2012 to 2020.

She further stressed that the event which was an offshoot of the annual Seafood Festival, allowed the State to celebrate its seafood varieties that is spiced up with other exciting side attractions.

According to her: “We just want to give them the honour, we want to give them the accord for serving the State well, they have gone over and beyond in this year 2021 to deliver food security to a reasonable extent, for the first time in the history of the ministry, we’ve crossed a billion in IGR. So we feel that it’s imperative that we give them some form of appreciation”

The ministry also used the occasion to celebrate some of their outstanding staff who assisted to achieve the triumph in the last one year.

At the event, gifts were given to both junior and senior members of staff and the highest revenue-generating agency for outstanding performances.

The event had in attendance Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was the Special guest of honour and was seen preparing seafood rice with celebrity chef, and the winner of Big Brother Naija, Whitemoney, to the delight of all the guests.

The Food Fest which has as its theme: “A taste of Lagos” was spiced with various entertaining activities including a fashion show, music presentation among others.

