By Victor Young

LEADERSHIP of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has assured workers in the Maritime sector of its commitment to further defend and fight for their welfare, rights and interests in the coming year.

President-General of the Union, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, in a New Year message, commended the workers for all their efforts at sustaining industrial peace in the industry despite all odds.

According to him: “As this year, 2021, gradually winds to an end, I, on behalf of the leadership and entire membership of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, wish to congratulate my compatriots and comrades who kept faith with us through out this very trying period.

“I extend our warm compliments to all the stakeholders who have shown and displayed total commitment to the drive and objective of taking our industry to its zenith. Our greetings firstly goes to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Muhammadu Buhari for defending democracy. We acknowledge the pivotal role of the federal ministries of Labour and Employment and that of Transportation in ensuring that our industry maintains its footage as the gateway to our nation’s economy.

“I therefore felicitate with the managements of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigeria Shippers Council, National Inland Waterways Authority, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, National Association of Stevedoring Contractors, Barge Operators Association of Nigeria and all of our employers in all ports, terminals, oil and gas platforms and jetties. I convey the sincere appreciation of all our members in the Nigerian Ports Authority, Seafarers, dock workers and shipping & freight forwarding for your support and cooperation which has witnessed industrial harmony in our ports nationwide.

“The successes we may have achieved are directly correlated to the support and loyalty of the four branches of MWUN and of course of the four branch presidents who have been steadfast and resolute.”

Vanguard News Nigeria