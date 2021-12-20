…As survivors migrate to safer locations

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Security agencies carrying out search operations in Giwa local government area have reported to the Kaduna State Government the discovery of two additional bodies following the weekend’s attack in some villages in the area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State , recalled that Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA were attacked by armed bandits, with 38 people confirmed dead as at yesterday.

He said the latest discovery of two more bodies brings the death toll from the attack to 40. Further details will be published as they are confirmed.

Meanwhile, survivors of the attack were seen moving to areas considered safe, to live with friends and relations until they are free from last weekend ‘s traumatic experience.