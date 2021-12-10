By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has tasked Nigerians, especially Christians to emulate a former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, who built a prayer altar to provide a convenient place for Christians to commune with God, stressing the act is important and a lesson for all.

Jonathan, who was in Jos, Plateau State on Friday, for the dedication of the 10 Commandments Prayer Altar built by the Yeshua Kingdom Foundation International, also noted the peace, prosperity, unity of the land can be achieved in the place of prayer.

Former Governor Jang is the President, Yeshua Kingdom Foundation International, and the facility is situated at Doi, Jos South local government area.

The former President urged citizens to ask themselves what they would be remembered for when they are no more and challenged all to do what they can in their corner to impact humanity in positive ways.

His words, “I want to thank the former governor for his vision of building this facility, this is very significant. As Christians, we pray anywhere but sometimes we need a convenient place to commune with God. This is just like going to the mountain to pray. This facility is for all Christians who need to use it for prayers. As a former governor, he has done many things but this is the most important thing.

“It is a lesson for us all, not everyone can mobilize resources to build this but in our little way, we can build prayer altars in different forms. This has taught us a big lesson and I ask myself, what will I do that person will remember me for?”

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Chaplain, Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo urged that the altar of prayer be used to pray for unity in the country because “victory is our portion when we are united.”

Earlier, Senator Jang in his remark disclosed that the facility is the actualization of a vision he had some years back and its fulfillment is in obedience to God’s will so that there may be holistic discipleship and transformation of generations across nations.

He stressed, “… The Bible is replete with instances where altars were built, … Each time there was an encounter with the Lord, an altar was built as a memorial of God’s visitation. This was a regular occurrence in the life of our father of faith, Abraham, and the generations that followed him…”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hosea Finangwai noted that Senator Jang is a vision carrier, who though he does, his vision does not die, adding, “we will key in and continue to emulate your step of building Plateau State.”

President of the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Rev. Dachollom Datiri who dedicated the facility prayed that the body of Christ witnesses unity as Christians gather to pray.

Christian leaders from different denominations witnessed the event and paid glowing tributes as the facility which can accommodate over 5,000 people was dedicated.