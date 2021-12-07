It was yet another amusing conference of reputable journalist with the Great Jonliz Investment Limited at Conference Hotel Abeokuta, this time it was for the Launching of the much anticipated online movie streaming platform, JMSlide.

JMSlide is a Movie Platform that has been launched successfully in the United States and UAE, and Nigerians can also access our platform via Smart TV, Web and Mobile devices. By mid-November, Nigerians will be accessible to the full features on all mobile apps. But viewers can still visit www.jmslide-us.com and subscribe for maximum enjoyment.

The Group Managing Director and inventor of this platform, Prince Olaniyi Karonwi told journalists that JMSlide is a dream come through as he has been building the idea for a long time and feels fulfilled seeing the Platform gaining large numbers of subscribers across the world and changing the narrative of the viewer experience, not just in quality content but also in carefully drafted storylines that are worth paying to watch.

According to Prince Olaniyi, JMSlide is poised to serve as an only rallying point for all exclusive indigenous videos for uninterrupted streaming speed like never before, it is an outcome of due diligence in the creative industry, considers all the loopholes in Nigerian movies and decides to launch a platform that will challenge content creation narratives, storylines, visual display and quality to compete on a global scale.

The launching had the honor of prominent Veteran Yoruba Actors like Alhaji Yinka Quadri, Bolaji Amusa (Mr Latin) President of TAMPAN and others who spoke excessively on reasons why Nigerians should go for JMSlide Streaming Platform. Their presence speaks great of the said platform.

The platform offers tons of titles, classics and exclusive movies that are only reserved by JMSlide. The website rotates its offerings, so there’s always something new to watch. Visitors can also find great classic indigenous movies as well as entertaining hits on the platform.

Subscribers can watch Premium movies from as low as ₦1,000 to as high as ₦2,350 per month. The Platinum Plan that has been newly introduced is N27, 600 ($66.24) per annum.

It also allows users to sign-in to receive updates of new movies and more. JMSlide provides a wide range of movies and TV shows that can be streamed up to 1080p, so quality isn’t an issue.

To register as a user doesn’t take more than a minute, and you only need to provide a name, email address, and password.