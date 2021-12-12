.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has charged private guard companies in the country to use their closeness to the people to assist in gathering intelligence for security agencies in order to resolve the various security challenges militating against the country.

Commandant, Federal Capital Territory Command of the NSCDC, Dr Peter Maigari gave the charge at the Passing Out Parade of 44 personnel of the AiHoop Integrated Services Limited at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.

The personnel were trained in basic security operations and intelligence gathering.

Represented by his second in command, DCC Felix Ikwuegbu, the NSCDC boss urged them to put into practice all that they learned during the training.

He said; “It is our duty to ensure that the lives and property of Nigerians are protected. It is also our responsibility to make sure that companies operating in Nigeria are highly supervised.

“It is however for everybody to know that the security of lives and property of Nigerians is everybody’s business. We are all part of the structure to provide Nigeria with security.

“The question is what is the role of the private protectors. We are surrounded today with issues of insecurities in Nigeria. Their basic responsibility is to observe and report your surroundings.

Another responsibility is to provide intelligence to the ministry, to the police and other security arms.

“You have do what is expected of you. It is not just about wearing the uniform, it is also to know your responsibility which our men have clearly spelt out to you in your training . You are also to protect yourselves and be fully motivated by your employer. Ours is to provide adequate supervision”, he added.

Out of those who were recruited, seven failed a drug test conducted by the NSCDC and were consequently shown the way out.

The Corps said it would continue to carry out periodic drug tests on the 44 personnel who were recruited.

Chairman of the company, Amb. Ayuba Kadafa urged the personnel to discharge their mandate with comportment, saying those who are exceptional in their dealings will be adequately rewarded.

