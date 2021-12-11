•Sen Izunaso hails him for recovering varsity from Okorocha

An atmosphere of festivity yesterday pervaded Owerri, the Imo state capital ahead of today’s presentation of a book written by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The book, REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION will be presented at noon under the Chairmanship of Gen AZUBUIKE IHEJIRIKA RTD, a former Chief of Army Staff.

This comes on the heels of his recovery of K. O. Mbadiwe University from former gover Rochas Okorocha for which Senator Osita Izunaso has been commending him.

By yesterday,the streets of Owerri were bursting in the seams with visitors streaming in ahead of the book launch. Majority of the radio stations in the capital city were reeling with programmes and questions concerning the book.

Also most hotels in town reported block bookings for the expected guests.

Our correspondent gathered that protocol personnel at Government House have been stretched to their limit with work.

It was learnt that the venue,Imo Eze palace at Mbari area is crawling with security personnel keeping law and order.

Among the guests expected today for the book presentation include state governors, captains of industry and traditional rulers.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is going to be the father of the day while Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha is the royal father of the day.

On the other hand, Chief Charles Amadi will present the book with Prof Chima Nwanguma of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka will review the book.

The book REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION is Gov Hope Uzodinma’s efforts to draw attention to Igbo marginalization and how to overcome it within the Nigerian project.

Meanwhile, Senator Osita Izunaso yesterday, also, applauded the governor for successfully recovering the multiple billion naira K.O.Mbadiwe University from a former governor of the state.

The National Universities Commission had on Wednesday handed over the certificate of the University to Uzodinma,thus ending the controversy of who actually owned the institution.

Senator Izunaso who represented Imo west senatorial zone noted that but for the tenacity and doggedness of the governor, Rochas Okorocha would have appropriated the university.

According to him,by the singular action of recovering the institution from Okorocha, Uzodinma has saved the people of imo state more than N40billion in assets.

In a statement he issued in Owerri,the former national officer of the ruling APC, said the recovery has also sent the right signal to looters that their day of reckoning is coming.

“ To me, what the governor has achieved is the fact that nobody no matter how highly placed can walk away with imo assets with impunity. I most commend him for being painstaking and abiding by the rule of law to achieve this result”, Izunaso averred.

He was happy that majority of imo people are behind the governor in his determined efforts to recover all stolen assets of the state.

He urged the state legislature to also continue to back the executive with the necessary laws that would expedite the process of recovery of stolen imo assets.

According to him,’ this is not a battle for the governor alone. We must all join hands to not only recover stolen assets but end that culture of impunity which brought about the primitive looting in the first place”.

